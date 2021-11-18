 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $87,500

Great solid home in desirable University City! Major investment coming soon to Olive/170 area! Centrally located within the greater St. Louis Metropolitan area. Located just off Highway 170, within 15 minutes drive of the St. Louis Zoo or Mid-Rivers Mall. The three-season room offers an excellent entertaining space just off the kitchen. It overlooks the sunny and spacious backyard, which offers a great gardening space or playspace for children and pets. Large basement, great for storage. Newer stainless kitchen appliances. Wonderful tenant already completed 1 year, just signed for a new 2 year lease thru 06/2023. Recent owner upgrades: New electric service, recent tree trimming, recent city-approved sewer lateral repairs at street, recent tuckpointing done on chimney.

