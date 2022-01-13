2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $87,900

-
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s leaving Nevada, heading to Missouri Ozarks
-
Health officials urge St. Louis-area residents to stay home as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records
-
Woman tied to Capitol riots was wrong-way driver in fatal crash in Franklin County
-
Feds say East St. Louis market committed $1 million food stamp fraud
-
Former St. Louis area student loses Rhodes scholarship over 'false narratives'
This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in the Patch neighborhood of South St. Louis has been updated since purchased by the Seller in 2016. Updates include new torch-down, modified rubber roof, new flooring, painting, an updated kitchen and bathroom, new HVAC, hot water heater, electrical and the list goes on. Move right in or continue to rent as an investment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!