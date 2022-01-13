 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $87,900

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in the Patch neighborhood of South St. Louis has been updated since purchased by the Seller in 2016. Updates include new torch-down, modified rubber roof, new flooring, painting, an updated kitchen and bathroom, new HVAC, hot water heater, electrical and the list goes on. Move right in or continue to rent as an investment.

