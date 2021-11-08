Maryland Walk is luxury modern living at its best. This 10th flr unit features many high-end finishes & upgrades throughout plus beautiful 180 degree views from the 20x16 terrace. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite counters with full height granite backsplash, newer Viking ss appliances, & instant hot water dispenser. Dining rm & main living are open & face the terrace with floor to ceiling windows. Guest suite has been upgraded to allow an even more open concept. Owner's suite offers luxurious bathroom with double vanity, granite tops, separate shower & jetted tub, travertine tile that extends to the ceiling. Other features include Maple wood flrs, custom Italian closets (including his/her walk-in), laundry room & utility room. Terrace has water/gas hookups & electric. Building amenities include 24 hr door person, security, pool, fitness center, additional guest suites, rooftop lounge, & dog park. Located in downtown Clayton & walkable to restaurants, boutiques & parks.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $875,000
