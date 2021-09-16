 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $88,000

Charming 2 bedroom Home, Owner has lived in home for quite some time. Full bsmt Owner will consider selling lots of items in home as he can not take them to where he is moving. Great for Owner occupant. The deck is unbelievable and a joy to show come see. You will love to entertain your guest in this beautiful home. Come SEE.

