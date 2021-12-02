 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

Attention Rehabbers!! Investment opportunity....or a good deal on your first home. 2 Bedroom Brick with 1 Bath. Garage. Quiet Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has a sunroom that could be used for a sitting room or an office. Home has some updates. Home is being sold in as-is condition. Seller is not providing inspections, guarantees or warranties. Seller will not make repairs.

