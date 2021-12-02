2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

This charming all brick two bedroom bungalow with covered front porch is a classic home with tons of curb appeal. Upon entering this home is a large living room open to the formal dining room. There is a large kitchen w/plenty of cabinets & countertop space as well as room for a kitchen dining area. The main floor also has two bedrooms with a divided bedroom floor plan giving each area lots of privacy. The unfinished basement houses the laundry and provides plenty of storage. There is a level huge backyard and the sewer line was replace in 2019. This property is being offered "as-is", but lots of updates have been done.