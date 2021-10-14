 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

A cozy 2 bedroom bungalow, freshly renovated, move in ready, and in need of a new homeowner inspired to turn this house into a home as finally hit the market. There is an enormous backyard perfect for entertaining or and a ton of storage in the spacious basement. The appliances in the kitchen are all brand new and never used; currently there is no refrigerator but the seller is open to installing one if needed. Come check this out today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News