A cozy 2 bedroom bungalow, freshly renovated, move in ready, and in need of a new homeowner inspired to turn this house into a home as finally hit the market. There is an enormous backyard perfect for entertaining or and a ton of storage in the spacious basement. The appliances in the kitchen are all brand new and never used; currently there is no refrigerator but the seller is open to installing one if needed. Come check this out today!!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000
