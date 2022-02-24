 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Welcome to your 2 bedroom, one bathroom brick bungalow in Carondelet. The spacious two bedroom and one bathroom home has original hardwood floors and functioning pocket doors. The open floor plan flows from the living room to the dining room into the kitchen. This affordable home is perfect to build your rental portfolio or a perfect first home. It is conveniently located close to highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News