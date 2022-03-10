2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

This charming home is waiting for you! Property is being sold AS-IS, seller to make no repairs. Brick home with a large, mostly fenced yard that is lined with trees! As you walk in the front door, you are greeted with a spacious living room with a fireplace(non-functional) and hardwood flooring. As you walk thru the arched doorway, you enter the dining room which also has hardwood flooring. Then onto the kitchen. . . . . built in cabinets surround the fridge, new countertop, and a nook perfect for a table and chairs. The bedrooms are both located on the opposite side of the home, both have hardwood flooring, and one has a double closet! The bathroom is in between the bedrooms and has a large soaking tub. The upper level of the home has a possible 3rd bedroom, an extra living space, and additional storage! Unfinished basement is perfect for storage.