Well maintained 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome with over 1500 sq. feet of living space!! Enter your home into the spacious living room which opens to the breakfast room & generously sized kitchen w/ ample cabinet space. Just a few steps from the kitchen is the sliding door to a very large private deck situated above a full patio just outside the completely finished walk-out lower level. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms connected by the large hall bathroom. Exceptional value makes owning cheaper than rent or investment property. Excellent location, just minutes from Hwy 270, 170, 70, public transportation and shopping and it's right across the street from Wild Acres Park. Come take a look and enjoy this carefree lifestyle!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900
