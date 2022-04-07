2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

This darling 2 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow with attached 1 car garage is awaiting its new homeowner! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the spacious living/dining area, lighting fixtures and ceiling fans replaced throughout, and kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, tile flooring and stainless microwave. Lovely renovated full bath with tiled shower/floor, topped off with pedestal sink- shared by the 2 bedrooms. Downstairs you'll find a huge recreational area as well as half bath and separate sleeping area/office! Glass enclosed porch just off the kitchen and a fenced-in level lot is just icing on the cake! Showings begin Friday 4/8 at 9am.