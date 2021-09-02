 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

ATTENTION INVESTORS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY POSITIVE CASH FLOW Current rent is $1,064.00 and could be more. Updated, very nice two bedroom,1 bath house in University City. New kitchen cabinets and quartz counter tops, ceramic floor in the kitchen and stainless appliances. New laminate flooring in the living room and dining room. Main bath also updated. Level back yard. Current lease expires 12-31-2021

