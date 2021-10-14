2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

A great opportunity for a starter home awaits you here at 215 East Loretta! The home sits on a level fenced in lot (the adjoining lot is included) with off-street parking. Two bedrooms on the main floor as well as an eat-in-kitchen and living room. House offers plenty of storage with an unfinished basement. Potential here for investors as well as a new house could be built on the adjacent lot. Come check out the charm!