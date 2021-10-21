2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Completely rehabbed in 2018 with new kitchen, new bath, new AC, new Flooring, new paint, new appliances! Also, new Water Heater in 2017, New Back door and Basement door 2018, New Gutters 2020! New Sewer Lateral all the way to the Main too! Here is really a move in ready home for WAY less than rent, with great access to 55, close to public transportation, and restaurants, dining and shopping! 2 good sized bedrooms. Great tile backsplash accents in the kitchen, the flooring is beautiful, neutral colors in paint throughout, and roof was done in 2018! This is a great investment opportunity or owner occupant opportunity as it is simply move-in ready!