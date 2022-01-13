2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

This 2 bed/1 bath bungalow is nestled on a private .5-acre lot. Home offers maintenance free siding, nice landscaping and oversized detached 1 car garage. Spacious living room opens to eat in kitchen with all white cabinetry, pantry and access to garage or deck. Convenient laundry room right off the kitchen. Two main floor Lg storage shed for all your tools and toys. Perfect alternative to apartment living. Why rent when you can own your own home!!!