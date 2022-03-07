2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

You must see this recently updated and freshly painted classic 2-bedroom bungalow in Overland! The main floor features 2 reasonably sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a comfortable living room and an eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms, living rooms and updated kitchen feature beautiful original wood flooring and fresh neutral-colored paint while the bath features ceramic tile and more neutral paint. The full unfinished basement is clean and freshly painted and includes laundry hookups along with updated electrical. All brick construction, insulated windows, newer HVAC and water heat will all contribute to reasonable utility bills. Outside, you will find an asphalt driveway with parking for 2 or more cars a larger front porch and partially fenced yard. Conveniently located just a few blocks from shopping, entertainment and schools on the Rock Road. Seller is offering 2 similar neighboring houses for sale - bring the whole family!