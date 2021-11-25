Opportunity for you! Tear down the small house and re-build on this large lot! Level lot offers plenty of choices for you to build on at a low price! NO ACCESS to the inside of the home. Single-family home on 0.2 acres of land in the Riverview Gardens section of St Louis Excellent for an investor or contractor who wants to live or rent out with the possibility of additional streams of income. After you complete the teardown of the previous house, explore the options you have with this land to build on. In addition, the land allows you to create the perfect driveway you want.....Please use special sales contract. Seller is selling as is with no repairs to be done. CASH ONLY offers....Access to inside will be granted after contract with proof of funds is accepted.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $9,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Jeff Gordon's weekly chat focuses on Cardinals pitching and a lesson that Mizzou fans could learn from "Seinfeld."
None of the current embarrassing storylines tarnishing The Shield can do more damage to the league's bottom line than this relocation lawsuit.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.