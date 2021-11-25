2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $9,995

Opportunity for you! Tear down the small house and re-build on this large lot! Level lot offers plenty of choices for you to build on at a low price! NO ACCESS to the inside of the home. Single-family home on 0.2 acres of land in the Riverview Gardens section of St Louis Excellent for an investor or contractor who wants to live or rent out with the possibility of additional streams of income. After you complete the teardown of the previous house, explore the options you have with this land to build on. In addition, the land allows you to create the perfect driveway you want.....Please use special sales contract. Seller is selling as is with no repairs to be done. CASH ONLY offers....Access to inside will be granted after contract with proof of funds is accepted.