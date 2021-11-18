Look at this amazing investment opportunity! The structure on this property is solid, so don't let the fire damage stop you from improving upon this soon-to-be beautiful home finished in your vision. Located in the St Louis neighborhood of Baden, this 2BR/1Bath is exactly what you are looking for. spacious Plenty of open space, enough to host family and/or friend gatherings. And when you add in the extra space of the finished attic, there are so many options you have with this home. Please use special sales contract. Seller is selling as is, no repairs to be done. CASH ONLY offers. Access to inside will be granted after contract with proof of funds is accepted.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $9,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
Christy Meier had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
‘Righthand man’: Schumaker follows the ‘way’ back to Cardinals at right time, right fit as bench coach
Drafted, developed, and debuted as a Cardinal, Schumaker wooed back for reunion with a family-friendly offer and chance to be on Marmol’s first staff.
William C. Warden was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and third-degree felony assault.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Country struggles to deal with signs directing offensive angst toward President Biden.