2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $9,995

Look at this amazing investment opportunity! The structure on this property is solid, so don't let the fire damage stop you from improving upon this soon-to-be beautiful home finished in your vision. Located in the St Louis neighborhood of Baden, this 2BR/1Bath is exactly what you are looking for. spacious Plenty of open space, enough to host family and/or friend gatherings. And when you add in the extra space of the finished attic, there are so many options you have with this home. Please use special sales contract. Seller is selling as is, no repairs to be done. CASH ONLY offers. Access to inside will be granted after contract with proof of funds is accepted.