2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

Charming 1.5-story home close to all of the wonderful amenities St Louis has to offer! Main level has a living room, dining room, full bathroom with a claw foot tub, and a kitchen with a gas range, tile backsplash, and lots of cabinet space. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath. Easy access to I-55 and close to shopping, dining, and conveniences! Great investment opportunity! See it today!

