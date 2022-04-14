2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

Large 892 sqft MOVE-IN CONDITION ground floor Garden unit has jus been recently Updated * 18 x 12 Living Room with Vinyl sliding patio door & blinds * 15 x 10 Kitchen has numerous Oak cabinets with ceramic tile flooring, smooth top self cleaning stove, dishwasher, range-hood, refrigerator & pantry * Updated Bathroom with new 4' vanity & granite top, framed mirror, fiberglass tub surround & ceramic tile flooring * 15 x 12 Master Bedroom Suite with 9' closet * 13 x 11 Bedroom with 6' closet * New Furnace & C/A (2021) * Vinyl windows with 2 inch faux wood blinds * Vinyl sliding patio door to 11 x 8 concrete patio * White 6 panel doors with Levered Handles & Custom Trim * Interior freshly painted with custom colors * Complex features nice inground pool and is surround by plenty of wooded areas with Common Laundry facility just across the street * Assigned parking space w/ guest parking * AAA Oakville School District * Close to shopping with quick access to Hwy 55 & 270 * And so much MORE!