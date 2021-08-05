 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

**INVESTOR SPECIAL** Great investment property for your rental portfolio or stater home on a quiet street. Fully Fenced yard with over sized garage. Includes the rest of the hardwood flooring present in the house along with kitchen counter top to complete.

