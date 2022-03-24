2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

BLU CITY SPACES.. THIS PLACE IS OPEN & AIRY - SO FULL OF NATURAL LIGHT.....KITCHEN FEATURES IKEA BIRCH CABINETS WITH BRUSHED CHROME HANDLES * GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS PLUS UPGRADED STAINLESS APPLIANCES * EFFICIENT HEATING/COOLING PLUS CONTINUOUS HOT WATER *THE PRIMARY BEDROOM & THE GREAT ROOM AND BEDROOMS HAVE PLUSH NEUTRAL CARPETING AND TILT-IN WINDOWS (BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WINDOWS) * EXPANSIVE WESTERN VIEWS OF UNION STATION, ST LOUIS WHEEL AND ENDLESS SUNSETS * YOU'LL ENJOY THE ONSITE AMENITIES - FITNESS CENTER - FREE WI-FI LOUNGE - BIKE STORAGE - DOG WALK AREA -GAS GRILLS. A CLUB ROOM W/A POOL TABLE + PING PONG - CATERING KITCHEN - TVs * COME HOME TO BLU CITY SPACES TODAY! * SELLER WILL ALSO PAY FOR A ONE YEAR HOME PROTECTION PLAN