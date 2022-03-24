 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

BLU CITY SPACES.. THIS PLACE IS OPEN & AIRY - SO FULL OF NATURAL LIGHT.....KITCHEN FEATURES IKEA BIRCH CABINETS WITH BRUSHED CHROME HANDLES * GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS PLUS UPGRADED STAINLESS APPLIANCES * EFFICIENT HEATING/COOLING PLUS CONTINUOUS HOT WATER *THE PRIMARY BEDROOM & THE GREAT ROOM AND BEDROOMS HAVE PLUSH NEUTRAL CARPETING AND TILT-IN WINDOWS (BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WINDOWS) * EXPANSIVE WESTERN VIEWS OF UNION STATION, ST LOUIS WHEEL AND ENDLESS SUNSETS * YOU'LL ENJOY THE ONSITE AMENITIES - FITNESS CENTER - FREE WI-FI LOUNGE - BIKE STORAGE - DOG WALK AREA -GAS GRILLS. A CLUB ROOM W/A POOL TABLE + PING PONG - CATERING KITCHEN - TVs * COME HOME TO BLU CITY SPACES TODAY! * SELLER WILL ALSO PAY FOR A ONE YEAR HOME PROTECTION PLAN

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News