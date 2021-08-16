2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

Welcome home! You're going to love the historic feel of this house while enjoying the modern updates. This beautifully updated house features a covered front porch, historic archways throughout, a brand new kitchen with granite counters, and a partially finished walk-up basement. This house is conveniently to all of the amazing things that Downtown Ferguson offers! January-Wabash Park and lake, Jeske Sculpture Park and Dade Park are all less than a mile away. Then there's all of the shopping and entertainment on the Ferguson Citywalk. Don't miss your chance to call this incredible house your home!