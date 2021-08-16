 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

Welcome home! You're going to love the historic feel of this house while enjoying the modern updates. This beautifully updated house features a covered front porch, historic archways throughout, a brand new kitchen with granite counters, and a partially finished walk-up basement. This house is conveniently to all of the amazing things that Downtown Ferguson offers! January-Wabash Park and lake, Jeske Sculpture Park and Dade Park are all less than a mile away. Then there's all of the shopping and entertainment on the Ferguson Citywalk. Don't miss your chance to call this incredible house your home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News