2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

Welcome Home to 4831 Sigel! This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home is move in ready or waiting for your finishing touches! This house boasts "south city" charm with 9 foot ceilings, some newer windows, separate living and dining room and an eat in kitchen! Amazing opportunity to own instead of rent or add to your rental portfolio! Walking distance to so many local bars and restaurants, Christy park, and Macklind District! Don't miss out on this Princeton Heights GEM!