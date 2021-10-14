2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

-
This home is move in ready with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Hardwood floors throughout home, bath and kitchen has ceramic floors. There’s a countertop bar that seats two which are made of butcher block with cognac color cabinets. Full size basement that has a sump pump, new hot water tank. Level back yard don’t miss out on the great home near highways and restaurants.
