Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections to the property including governmental inspections. Here is your chance to own a fixer upper located in the highly desirable Tower Grove South. There are so many options with this house. You could rehab the property as a fix and flip, cash flow it as a rental property or use it as an Air BNB. The home is in need of a lot of work. The roof is older, the wood windows would need to be replaced. Not sure of the age of the furnace or water heater but they are older. There is no ac unit but has the heat runs in place if you wanted to install one. The stacks are mostly cast iron with a little bit of pvc in the house. The electric box appears to have been updated a while ago but not sure when they was done. There is a detached building that is currently brining in $400/month on a month to month lease. Bring your contractor when viewing. Schedule a showing today. Refer to ShowingTime.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $94,900
