Gorgeous house in a quiet area. House has new electrical panel and wiring, new plumbing, all new kitchen and bathroom, and new hardwood floors! The combination of high ceiling, designer picked finishes, and elegant hardwood floors provide a joyful, relaxing experience. This cute house features 2 bedrooms, 1 beautiful bathroom plus a bonus room (office, den, etc). The kitchen: white shaker cabinets with soft closing, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash; from the deck you can see the big flat backyard. Basement is spacious, clean, and dry. This house is ready for almost all types of financing: FHA, VA, conventional, etc. New stainless steel appliances will be installed before closing (gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher) Please call listing agent to set up showings. All offers will be reviewed on 05/25/21 at 10am.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $94,900
