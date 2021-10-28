2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

This cute bungalow has a front porch the entire width of the home and is perfect for sipping coffee in the mornings or chatting with neighbors. Through the front door you are greeted with hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. The front living area can be split, one side offering a custom built in bookcase with glass French doors. Down the hall there are two bedrooms, one full bath and an eat in kitchen. Additional space off the kitchen can be used for a dining room or additional living space. Full basement is unfinished with plenty of storage. The basement does have a private toilet and there is plumbing in place for a shower. Backyard is fully fenced and there is additional storage space under the front steps. Seller would prefer to sell as is.