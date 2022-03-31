2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

Home sweet home!!! Perfect opportunity to buy a starter home and or rental property. This all brick newly renovated move in ready home is like new but without the pricey price tag to match. The seller has done so many new updates you name it, its been done. Home features on the first-floor nice hardwood floors throughout, walls freshly painted, ceiling fans, spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, brand new 42' cabinets, new granite countertops, sunporch room located directly off the eat-in kitchen, clean unfinished walk-out lower level with 1 additional bathroom. Brand new central air and heat, new furnace, new hot water heater. No need to come in and lift a finger the seller had you in mind while completing updates.