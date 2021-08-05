 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

**Update** The house is now vacant and can be shown without an accepted contract. We are working on getting a lock box on the property for easy showings. Check out this charming bungalow located in the Bayless School District! Located on a quiet street, this property is sure to impress. Newer flooring, stainless steel appliances, an updated 200 amp panel, and water heater are just a few of the notable items. This would be a great property for a savvy investor looking to add to their rental portfolio, as prices and rents are strong in this area. This would also be a great buy for a home owner looking to add some instant equity to their home. Priced well under market value for the area. There is a video walk through of the house available upon request, so ask your realtor to share it, and make an offer on this before it's gone!

