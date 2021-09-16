2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $96,000

Welcome Home to 7751 Mallard Drive. This complete renovation really is a buyer's dream come true. Sitting on a massive corner lot, you'll have plenty of privacy as the house has no neighbors to one side or the rear of the property, and an extra wide lot between you and your only neighbor on the street. This home is located one block from the community park as well. Walking inside you'll notice beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting (with plenty of natural light) and an open floor plan. The kitchen has been expanded with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances-a chef's dream come true! The spacious bedrooms have new light fixtures and wire closet organizers to maximize the storage space. The bathroom is light and bright with grey vinyl flooring. Walking downstairs you'll notice the basement is bright, dry and wide open with endless possibilities! If you're looking for an affordable, private, move-in ready home, come take a tour today!