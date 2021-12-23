2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $97,000

Ready for the charming doll house? Look no more. This home features beautiful natural lighting, not only with the spacious windows throughout, but the sunroom is amazing for that early morning coffee, home office with a view, or to just sit and read a great book. The living room is spacious and opens up to the separate dining room. The kitchen features plenty of counter and cabinet space for the chef in the family. The upper level boasts two bedrooms with closets, closets and more closets, perfect for more spacing. The back yard opens up to a level fenced in lot, and who can forget the huge outbuilding that is perfect for a workshop, hobby area, storage space, or converted back to a garage. The walk out basement offers even more storage than meets the eye. You will not want to miss this charming home.