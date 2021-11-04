 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $97,500

Investor special! Great buy and hold property in South City that is already tenanted. This charming brick home features hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, and is well maintained but current tenants. Full basement and fenced yard on a corner lot. In a great location near Laclede Park, schools, and transportation. This would be a great cash flowing property to add to your portfolio and property management services available. Won't last long!

