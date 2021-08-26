Completely rehabbed in 2018 with new kitchen, new bath, new AC, new Flooring, new paint, new appliances! Also, new Water Heater in 2017, New Back door and Basement door 2018, New Gutters 2020! New Sewer Lateral all the way to the Main too! Here is really a move in ready home for WAY less than rent, with great access to 55, close to public transportation, and restaurants, dining and shopping! 2 good sized bedrooms. Great tile backsplash accents in the kitchen, the flooring is beautiful, neutral colors in paint throughout, and roof was done in 2018! This is a great investment opportunity or owner occupant opportunity as it is simply move-in ready!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $97,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
A satirical look at how America became so broken amid the worst pandemic of our lifetime.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
At issue in the case: How much say do local governments have over development?
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
A $5.5 million bid, put forward by political lobbyist Steve Tilley, a former Missouri Speaker of the House, won.