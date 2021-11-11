 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Huge price reduction for this brick bungalow in the heart of Overland. Two bedrooms, one bath with separate dining and living rooms. Newer furnace and Air conditioner. Office/sunroom added in the back overlooking the large fenced in yard. Fresh Paint. With a little TLC this would make a great starter home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News