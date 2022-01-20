2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Welcome home to this beautifully updated, GROUND LEVEL, 2 bedroom Condo in the award-winning Lindbergh School district. From the moment you walk in, you will sense the pride of ownership from the previous owners. Granite countertops, stainless appliances as well as refreshed cabinets in the kitchen. Newer stainless refrigerator which will stay. New carpet, laminate flooring, and fresh paint throughout the unit. The bathroom has been updated from top to bottom. This complex is conveniently located near shopping, great restaurants, transportation, and is super close to highway access. The low condo fee covers everything except cable, electricity and internet. You have an assigned parking spot as well as additional parking for guests. The bright laundry room is steps from your unit & there's an additional storage unit for your bike, or anything else you may want to store outside of your home. Check this one out..it won't last long!