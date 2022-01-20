Welcome home to this beautifully updated, GROUND LEVEL, 2 bedroom Condo in the award-winning Lindbergh School district. From the moment you walk in, you will sense the pride of ownership from the previous owners. Granite countertops, stainless appliances as well as refreshed cabinets in the kitchen. Newer stainless refrigerator which will stay. New carpet, laminate flooring, and fresh paint throughout the unit. The bathroom has been updated from top to bottom. This complex is conveniently located near shopping, great restaurants, transportation, and is super close to highway access. The low condo fee covers everything except cable, electricity and internet. You have an assigned parking spot as well as additional parking for guests. The bright laundry room is steps from your unit & there's an additional storage unit for your bike, or anything else you may want to store outside of your home. Check this one out..it won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Once upon a time, parents took an active role in their children's development while schools focused on education. Now schools do it all.
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin
Won-Bin Cho, 18, opted out of the KBO draft to pursue opportunity in MLB, where he arrives as a 6-foot-2, lefthanded hitter packed with upside.
The employee, Bretton DeLaria, created fake invoices to defraud St. Louis University.
An alert sent Tuesday evening said authorities were searching in Gotham City, Missouri, for a vehicle identical to the one used by the Joker.
The Westchester features farm-to-table dining for lunch and dinner.
‘Patients are not getting the care they need, and they are not surviving in some cases.’
Ben Boyd comes from KMOX to replace retiring Anne Carroll, who led the now 145-station operation for 34 years.