2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Full brick mid century modern, 2 bedroom home across from park, near school. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room flows to dining room. New (2021) stove and refrigerator to remain. Full basement is big, open and ready for your plans. The detached garage has been freshly painted and new door installed. 2021 Improvements include: A/C with security cage, new roof, fresh paint inside and out, refreshed kitchen with newer stove and refrigerator, and vintage bathroom. New blinds. Move in ready. Don't wait!