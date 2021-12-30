Full brick mid century modern, 2 bedroom home across from park, near school. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room flows to dining room. New (2021) stove and refrigerator to remain. Full basement is big, open and ready for your plans. The detached garage has been freshly painted and new door installed. 2021 Improvements include: A/C with security cage, new roof, fresh paint inside and out, refreshed kitchen with newer stove and refrigerator, and vintage bathroom. New blinds. Move in ready. Don't wait!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
With the number of cases rising, testing for the virus is becoming tougher to get.
Lawsuit targets election lies in The Gateway Pundit.
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Looking for omicron variant in sewage, Missouri scientists find ‘a lot more positives’ than expected
The variant was in nearly a quarter of ‘sewersheds’ across Missouri. It could be even more widespread than that, but delta variant remains majority.
He had been special assistant with Redbirds until 2020.
We always said his life story was a movie. Well, now it is one.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The 1940s two-story cottage style home set on a slight hill with its wide welcoming porch spoke to them.