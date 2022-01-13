2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Investment opportunity!! Cute ranch 2 bed 1 bath home that you can fix and flip, or add to your rental home portofolio. There is a already a great long-time tenant living in the home, pays $750 a month. Month to month- no lease. She has been there 13 years, always pays on time and would love to stay!! The home is in fair and liveable condition but looks as if the roof is at the end of its life ( not leaking), electrical is fuses and ac looks to be original & the home does need cosmetic updating. There is a finished lower level that is dated but could be freshened up & used as extra living space. Large fenced, level lot & nice 2 car detached garage! This property is in an estate. Seller is selling as is & will not do any repairs or inspections including St. Louis City occupancy. Please give adaquate notice for showings. Tenant is a night worker & has a dog. Will have to get permission from tenant b/4 confirming showings! Great location, close to new Grant's Trail bike trail extension.