2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,500

Coming Soon! Showings begin Thursday, 9/2! Remodeled Ranch with a level backyard! Take note of the offstreet parking on the brand new concrete driveway! Wood floors throughout living room and bedrooms! Roomy kitchen with lots of counterspace, white cabinetry, glass front cabinetry, frig stays too! Bonus room off the kitchen leads to a level spacious backyard and brand new patio! New Furnace and central air conditioning January 2021! Updated plumbing! Freshly painted. Maintenance free vinyl siding and enclosed soffit/facia! New doors and trim. Updated bath with newer vanity, white tiles walls! Full basement. Move in ready and cheaper than rent! Try 100% MHDC loan!