2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Why rent when you can buy? Welcome to 4075 Schiller Place in the heart of South City - Bevo Mill neighborhood! This adorable 2 bedrooms home is a move-in condition. It offers a spacious living room with wood engineered flooring. The gorgeous eat-in kitchen loads with ton of cabinets & counter space, ceramic tile, and updated appliances. The two generous size bedrooms with beaming hardwood floors & large closets, plus a beautiful remodeled bathroom, including marble tile floors & walls, newer vanity with granite countertop, updated lighting, & newer shower glass door, complete the main level. The inviting patio overlooking the large fenced in backyard is perfect for family fun or friends gathering. The unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage & laundry. The house also features vinyl windows, newer paint throughout home, near proximity to I-55, Das Bevo, & more popular shops & restaurants along Morganford Rd. You won't want to miss this one! Showing starts 4/8.