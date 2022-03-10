 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Welcome HOME! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make this your home! The beautifully landscaped lawn sets the scene as you enter the partially brick ranch home. This large 2 Bedroom with 2 bathrooms has so much space for even more potential! Inside you will find a formal living room with an additional dining/family room combo on the main floor. Mostly hardwood flooring and freshly painted walls throughout. Cedar closet and built in shelves for extra storage in the basement, along with a nice sized room in the basement to be used as an extra bedroom or entertainment space. Enjoy the spacious fenced in huge backyard for family entertainment as well as an oversized driveway with a garage. With refrigerator, range oven and microwave all included, your home is move-in ready for your family to give it tender loving care. *Near a State park and a Zoo is in the works for that area!

