2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Awesome opportunity to own this adorable 2bd, 1 ba home nestled in the heart of Hanley Hills. Inviting quiet & winding tree-lined street is the perfect location for your family. Enjoy gathering after a productive day in a cozy open living/dining area, fabulous vinyl plank flooring, large windows allow natural light to flow, & fantastic lighting. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinetry for all your culinary supplies, ceramic tile & an attractive backsplash. Additionally two good-sized bedrooms on the main level & full bath w/beautiful ceramic tile for your convenience. A large basement is open & unfinished, prepped & ready for you to create the space of your dreams.