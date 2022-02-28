Awesome opportunity to own this adorable 2bd, 1 ba home nestled in the heart of Hanley Hills. Inviting quiet & winding tree-lined street is the perfect location for your family. Enjoy gathering after a productive day in a cozy open living/dining area, fabulous vinyl plank flooring, large windows allow natural light to flow, & fantastic lighting. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinetry for all your culinary supplies, ceramic tile & an attractive backsplash. Additionally two good-sized bedrooms on the main level & full bath w/beautiful ceramic tile for your convenience. A large basement is open & unfinished, prepped & ready for you to create the space of your dreams.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.