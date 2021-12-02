Old world charm meets modern conveniences in this recently renovated home. Desirable all brick front ranch style home with welcoming covered front porch greets you. Inside is bright and airy with new flooring, updated windows, and fresh neutral paint. Kitchen has been designed to maximize cabinets and counter tops while still being stylish and functional. Partially finished basement has and additional sleeping room and plenty of storage space. This beautifully updated home is sure to please even the pickiest buyers.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
The teams with the two-lowest walks-per-nine last year were very successful.
-
- 7 min to read
They're tired of being the poster girl for whining white women who exude too much privilege.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.