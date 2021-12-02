 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Old world charm meets modern conveniences in this recently renovated home. Desirable all brick front ranch style home with welcoming covered front porch greets you. Inside is bright and airy with new flooring, updated windows, and fresh neutral paint. Kitchen has been designed to maximize cabinets and counter tops while still being stylish and functional. Partially finished basement has and additional sleeping room and plenty of storage space. This beautifully updated home is sure to please even the pickiest buyers.

