2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Hang 10: Cardinals steal their way to 10th consecutive win, pull off a trick in ninth inning to edge Brewers, 2-1
Unlucky 13th: Cardinals edge Cubs in Game 1, 8-5, to extend winning streak but lose Sosa to injury
The houses at Kingshighway and Highway 40 have been vacant for years. Drury Hotels finally sold them to a developer.
Boy fatally shoots man with arrow in Jefferson County
‘Exhausted and anguished’: SLU responds to suicide deaths of two students on campus
Beautiful Red Bungalow close to shopping and more. See agent remarks section for more information. Come see this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with finished basement and a deck on the rear of the home. Deck looks out over the private backyard. This home has been taken care of and is a perfect match of what you have been thinking of...
