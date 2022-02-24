 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Bring your tools and your plans. Property definitely needs TLC but has good bones. Property sold in AS-IS condition to settle estate. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. Seller says roof is approx. 10 years old. Ceiling leaks in living and dining room are from sink in upstairs bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Living room has fireplace. Doors with sidelights and stained glass transom open to front porch. Formal dining room has french doors that open to main floor bonus room. Could be 3rd bedroom or office/den. Vitrolite tiles enhance kitchen and upper bathroom. A walk through closet connects the 2 upper level bedrooms. The walk out basement has a couple of finished areas, laundry facilities, a roughed in bath, and lots of storage. Electrical panel, furnace and A/C appear to be updated but seller has no records. The yard is fenced and has a couple of patio entertaining areas. There is an oversized 1 car garage. Half the garage is used for parking and the other half for storage.

