Move-in ready condo centrally located in the Lindbergh School District! Great upper floor unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 full renovated bath. Improvements include fresh paint, vinyl plank flooring, trim, 6 panel doors and hardware. The kitchen is open to the eat-in breakfast area and offers a new refrigerator, stove and microwave. Spacious living room that has access to your own balcony. This unit is only a few steps from the pool. And so many more amenities to enjoy – basketball court, clubhouse and playground. Private storage included. One designated parking spot. Close to Lindbergh High, shopping and dining.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900
