2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Looking for a home with loads of peace and tranquility? This darling bungalow is located at the end of a culdesac street and boasts a large, level backyard w/ tons of privacy and a shed for extra storage. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered patio, perfect for entertaining. There's a long driveway offering plenty of parking. The interior has been freshly repainted and has hardwood floors through out. Charming cove molding adds that extra character! The kitchen has a gas stove, garbage disposal, white cabinets with vintage black and white tile, plus convenient door to the patio. The hall bath has marble walls and floors & a cute white vanity. Enjoy all the storage in the walk up lower level with workshop and laundry hookups. This home is move in ready...book the movers!! Showings to begin Wednesday 8/18 at the open house 5-7pm.