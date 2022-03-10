 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Welcome home to 2717 Winnebago! An investor's dream!! Built in the late 1880's, this solid building has charming curb appeal with new fencing, electric, HVAC, and furnace. This great home is just waiting for the perfect interior renovation! This home features an open floor plan with two large bedrooms upstairs. Gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout will be great to work with. The blank-slate kitchen gives you endless possibilities for remodel. Tall ceilings and large windows flood the home with cozy natural light. Out back, you will find an oversized, just under 1,000sq ft, two car garage with a loft - what a bonus! This home is to be sold as-is. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. Don't miss out on this incredible deal - schedule your private showing today!

