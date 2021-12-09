2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Open House Sunday 12/12 from 1-3 pm! Located in South City, in the Bevo Mill neighborhood, this move in ready 2 bed, 1 bath, 742 sq ft home won't last long. The spacious living room w/ wood engineered flooring greet you as you walk in the front door. Continue down the hall to the LARGE eat-in kitchen offering TONS of cabinets & counter space, ceramic tile, & updated appliances. 2 generous size bedrooms w/ beaming hardwood floors & large closets, plus a fully remodeled bathroom, including marble tile floors & walls, newer vanity w/ granite countertop, updated lighting, & newer shower glass door, complete the main level. Entertain family & friends in style on the patio overlooking the large fenced in backyard. The unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage & laundry. Additional features include: vinyl windows, newer paint throughout home, & close proximity to I-55, Das Bevo, & more popular shops & restaurants along Morganford Rd. Welcome home!