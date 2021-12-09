 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Seller has passed the municipal occupancy inspection (attached). Therefore buyers are welcome to do their own inspections, but seller will do no more repairs or any credits. Very nice two bedroom, one bath 897 sq. ft. home featuring large covered porch overlooking wide tree lined street, updated bath, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full basement, garage and shed in fenced back yard. Very nice.

